Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa Reunite to Play Viral ‘He’s a 10’ Game

Selena Gomez spent the evening with her longtime pal Francia Raisa on Wednesday night (July 27), where the duo laughed through a hilarious game that’s been blowing up on TikTok lately.

In the “He’s a 10, but…” challenge, participants ask their friends if they’d “rate” someone higher or lower based on certain characteristics. “He’s a 10 but his breath stinks,” Raisa told Gomez in the first round, to which the “Lose You to Love Me” singer asked, “And I can’t fix that?”

Explore Explore Selena Gomez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I have no words,” Gomez ultimately concluded.

For “He’s a 10 but he doesn’t like dogs,” the Only Murders in the Building star immediately responded, “No, I’m out.”

Gomez then asked the How I Met Your Father actress, “He’s a 10 but he says you can never have a glass of wine again,” to which Raisa replied, “OK, now you’re just challenging my emotions.

To wrap up the hilarious game, Gomez cheekily added, “He’s a 10 but he hates your best friend.”

“I hate her too, sometimes,” Raisa joked, and the BFF duo burst into laughter. “Honestly, fair enough,” the Rare Beauty founded replied.

Raisa donated her kidney to Gomez in 2017. “My kidneys were just done,” Gomez said at the time. “That was it. And I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life, and that was the day I came home when I found out. And she volunteered and did it.”

Before the interview on The Today Show, the pop star addressed via Instagram the concerns of her fans, who were perceptive enough to observe something was off when she wasn’t promoting her music.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez’s caption read. She said was recovering from a kidney transplant procedure — and she thanked Raisa for being there for her.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me,” Gomez wrote. “I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”