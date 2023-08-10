Selena Gomez Will Host First Rare Impact Fund Benefit for Mental Health

Selena Gomez is bringing her philanthropic ventures to life with her very own event. The Only Murders in the Building star and Rare Beauty founder will host the first Rare Impact Fund Benefit, People reported on Thursday (Aug. 10).

The event is scheduled to take place Oct. 4 in Los Angeles at Nya Studios, with all ticket proceeds supporting the Rare Impact Fund. The benefit, naturally, is hosted by Gomez’s own Rare Beauty cosmetics line, while the fund itself aims to maintain openness regarding mental health stigma and provide education to enquiring youth worldwide. One percent of Rare Beauty’s sales are also donated to the fund.

“There is nothing more important to me than getting young people access to the resources that they need to support their mental health,” Gomez told People in a statement. “This is a personal mission and the reason that I created the Rare Impact Fund. I am incredibly proud to host the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit and look forward to an inspiring night of raising funds for these lifesaving services and showcasing the impact we have made so far.”

Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short and “Wolves” collaborator Marshmello are slated to join the event, with additional performers and entertainment to be announced at a later date. In addition to people speaking at the event, there will also be a live auction that will take place.

“We are thrilled to announce the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit, an evening filled with inspiration and purpose,” Elyse Cohen, vp of social impact & inclusion at Rare Beauty, and president of the Rare Impact Fund told People. “This event will highlight the importance of supporting youth mental health and raise funds for the incredible organizations providing critical mental health tools and resources for young people around the world. With the support of our partners, donors, and community, we hope to further our mission to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and increase access to mental health services and education.”

Tickets to the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit can be purchased here.