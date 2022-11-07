Selena Gomez Endorses Beto O’Rourke for Texas Governor

With Election Day less than 24 hours away, Selena Gomez took to social media on Monday morning (Nov. 7) to encourage her followers in Texas to vote for Beto O’Rourke.

“I had the pleasure of meeting @betoorourke a few years ago and was so impressed by him. For those of you in my home state of Texas, please vote for him!” the singer wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Along with the message, the star also shared an official campaign video from O’Rourke’s own Instagram feed, in which the candidate declares, “After eight years, it’s time to turn the page on Greg Abbott and vote for change in Texas!” during a rally in Fort Worth.

This isn’t the first time Gomez has spoken out in recent weeks to support a particular candidate, either. At the end of October, she also stumped for Democrat Stacey Abrams in the hotly contested race for governor of Georgia.

Meanwhile, when it comes to O’Rourke’s gubernatorial campaign, Harry Styles also publicly supported the Democratic challenger by placing a “BETO” sticker on his guitar during his recent tour stop in Austin. (Styles has also helped register more than 54,000 new voters ahead of the midterms by partnering with HeadCount in the organization’s latest “Good to Vote” initiative.)

When she’s not busy firing up her fans to vote, Gomez has been celebrating the premiere of her new Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, which arrived last week along with a brand new track — the vulnerable ballad “My Mind & Me.”

Check out Selena’s endorsement of Beto on her Instagram Story before it expires.