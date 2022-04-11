Selena Gomez Has a Dance Party to ‘Bam Bam,’ Shouts Out Camila Cabello: ‘Love My Girl’

Camila Cabello recently revealed that the lesson of her song “Bam Bam” is to just “keep dancing” — a lesson that Selena Gomez is apparently taking to heart. The “Come & Get It” singer posted a TikTok Sunday (April 10) shouting out her fellow Latin music hitmaker and showing off her moves to the Ed Sheeran-assisted, dance-therapy-advocating track.

“Así es la vida, sí, yeah that’s just life baby,” Gomez sings in the video, lip-synching to Cabello’s vocals as she swooshes her long white dress to the rhythm. “Love came around and it knocked me down but I’m back on my feet.”

“Love my girl Camilla,” she captioned the video, erroneously adding an extra L to the “Havana” singer’s first name.

“Bam Bam” was the second single off Cabello’s brand new album Familia, which came out Friday (April 8). Arriving in between lead single “Don’t Go Yet” and “Psychofreak” featuring Willow, the track — which Cabello performed on Saturday Night Live April 9 — serves as a revealing glimpse into the 25-year-old Fifth Harmony alumna’s mindset following her high-profile breakup from Shawn Mendes.

“You’re on the ground crying on the bathroom floor and then you’ll have feelings for another person again, and you’ll be crying on the bathroom floor again,” she said of the song in an earlier interview with ET. “And that is the cycle of change. I am really living the lesson in ‘Bam Bam.’ Which is keep dancing, ’cause I dance a lot.”

If anyone knows what it’s like to release an album following public breakups, it’s Gomez. The 29-year-old dropped Rare in 2020, featuring heavy songs such as “Lose You to Love Me” and the record’s title track that fans suspected were related to her split from Justin Bieber. Two years later, she’s working on a mental health initiative called Wondermind with her mom Mandy Teefy, and says she’s ditched being online altogether — aside from making dance party Tik Toks, of course.

“I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years,” she told GMA earlier this month. “It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal.”

See Selena Gomez dance along to Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam” below: