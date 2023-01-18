×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Selena Gomez Is Rumored to Be Dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart & Fans Have Mixed Feelings

While neither have confirmed their relationship, Gomez and Taggart were seen bowling together in NYC.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez attends Variety's 2022 Hitmakers brunch at City Market Social House on December 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers are sparking dating rumors after they were spotted bowling together over the weekend at New York City’s The Gutter.

While neither Gomez nor Taggart have confirmed the relationship, the “Closer” DJ was previously linked to Steve Jobs’ 24-year-old daughter Eve Jobs and 30-year-old Chantel Jeffries.

Related

Aubrey Plaza Saturday Night Live

Aubrey Plaza Shares a 'Crazy' Kiss With Chloe Fineman in New 'SNL' Promo

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Selena Gomez

The Chainsmokers

See latest videos, charts and news

Meanwhile, Gomez opened up about her dating life in her recently released documentary, My Mind & Me, where she seemingly opened up about her past relationship with Justin Bieber, though she didn’t mention him by name. “I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of,” she said. “But then I just moved past it. I wasn’t afraid anymore.”

The “Same Old Love” singer continued, “I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever. I just think that needed to happen, and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Amid news of a potential romance between Gomez and Taggart, fans took to Twitter to share their mixed opinions, including hopes for a collaboration as well as some raised eyebrows about the Chainsmokers member’s recent discussion about having threesomes.

See fan reactions below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad