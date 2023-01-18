Selena Gomez Is Rumored to Be Dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart & Fans Have Mixed Feelings

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers are sparking dating rumors after they were spotted bowling together over the weekend at New York City’s The Gutter.

While neither Gomez nor Taggart have confirmed the relationship, the “Closer” DJ was previously linked to Steve Jobs’ 24-year-old daughter Eve Jobs and 30-year-old Chantel Jeffries.

Meanwhile, Gomez opened up about her dating life in her recently released documentary, My Mind & Me, where she seemingly opened up about her past relationship with Justin Bieber, though she didn’t mention him by name. “I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of,” she said. “But then I just moved past it. I wasn’t afraid anymore.”

The “Same Old Love” singer continued, “I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever. I just think that needed to happen, and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Amid news of a potential romance between Gomez and Taggart, fans took to Twitter to share their mixed opinions, including hopes for a collaboration as well as some raised eyebrows about the Chainsmokers member’s recent discussion about having threesomes.

See fan reactions below.

I know Selena Gomez did not go through all that mental rebuilding and self love work to date one of the Chainsmokers 😭☠️ — 🧁💕🫖 (@dumbdumbtumtum) January 18, 2023

So when are we getting this Chainsmokers X Selena Gomez collab? — SSR 🩶 💋 (@okaaayyyAND) January 18, 2023

selena gomez dating one of the chainsmokers immediately after they dropped that threesome bomb is wild — meghan cassidy (@MeghanRivardo) January 18, 2023

if it’s true that selena gomez and drew taggart are dating she can do better period — shelley longbottom (@chebameo) January 18, 2023

People sending me the Drew Taggart/Selena Gomez article as if he’s my actual boyfriend who left me for her 😭 — matt (@mattybobpais) January 17, 2023

Can’t wait to listen to Selena Gomez’s breakup ballad about The Chainsmokers guy — inselener (@selenaetaylor) January 18, 2023

I’m sorry but I refuse to believe Selena Gomez is willing to date a guy like drew . Especially after what she said here pic.twitter.com/rxopk9cYhL — . (@smgcultures) January 18, 2023

Nooo I just dropped to my knees at Sephora — ivartheboneless (@camestonsbored) January 18, 2023