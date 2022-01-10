Selena Gomez Shares the Sweet Reason Cara Delevingne Inspired Her Latest Tattoo

Selena Gomez has a number of tiny tattoos, but her latest ink is her biggest yet: a watercolor pink rose running down her upper back.

The star stopped by Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday morning (Jan. 10), where she revealed the inspiration for her latest body art. “It means a couple of different things,” she explained. “Me and Cara [Delevingne], one of my best friends that I’ve known for — I was maybe 16 when I met her — she calls me ‘Rosebud.’ So, it’s a nickname and I’ve always wanted a rose. Now, I got one and I love it.”

Host Kelly Ripa followed up by asking Gomez if she has matching friendship tattoos with those close to her. “Yeah, I do!” Gomez gushed excitedly. “I have, actually, multiple tattoos with people who have honestly left a significant mark on my life. I have one with Julia Micheals, my mom and my best friends.”

Explore Explore Selena Gomez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

She went on to shout out popular NYC-based tattoo artist Bang Bang, who does all her pieces. When Gomez got her new ink, Bang Bang shared the stunning work on his Instagram page, thanking the “Baila Conmigo” singer “for always being wonderful.”

See his post here.