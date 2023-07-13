Selena Gomez & Camila Cabello Went to a Carnival Together

Selena Gomez has been treating fans to adorable Instagram photo dumps lately, and her newest post features another Latina superstar.

“Random moments,” the “Calm Down” singer captioned a series of snaps, which include Gomez eating at restaurants and hanging out in a studio. One of the sweetest photos however, featured the 30-year-old posing with Camila Cabello at a carnival. The duo are both seen in comfy, casual outfits, with their tongues out and arms around each other.

Gomez is often publicly sharing her love for her pal Cabello, especially following the release of the “Bam Bam” singer’s 2022 album Familia. In a TikTok posted last May, the two pop stars are seen having a casual girls night in, drinks in hand as they lip sync a classic exchange by the Lifetime reality series’ OG stars Christi Lukasiak and Kelly Hyland.

“And then there were two,” Cabello muses from behind Gomez, who responds knowingly, “I know…Nobody likes us, the two b—-s are left” before the pair burst into laughter. “@Camila Cabello stream familia lol,” the “Baila Conmigo” singer captioned the post.

Earlier this month, she posted another TikTok dancing along to Cabello’s hit Familia single, the Ed Sheeran-assisted “Bam Bam,” writing, “Love my girl [Camila]” alongside the video.

See the newest snaps of the duo below.