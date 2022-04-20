Selena Gomez & Camila Cabello Channel ‘Dance Moms’ on TikTok to Promote ‘Familia’: Watch

The Christi to her Kelly! Selena Gomez took to TikTok on Wednesday (April 20) to promote Camila Cabello‘s new album Familia with some help from Dance Moms.

In the clip, the two pop stars are seen having a casual girls night in, drinks in hand as they lip synch a classic exchange by the Lifetime reality series’ OG stars Christi Lukasiak and Kelly Hyland.

“And then there were two,” Cabello-as-Hyland muses from behind Gomez, who takes the part of the snarky Lukasiak and responds knowingly, “I know…Nobody likes us, the two b—-s are left” bef0re the pair cackles with glee.

“@Camila Cabello stream familia lol,” the “Baila Conmigo” singer captioned the post, giving a shoutout to her pal’s latest studio set, which was released last Friday (April 15).

It’s hardly the first time Gomez as shown the former Fifth Harmony member some love on social media. Earlier this month, she posted another TikTok dancing along to Cabello’s hit Familia single, the Ed Sheeran-assisted “Bam Bam,” writing, “Love my girl [Camila]” alongside the video.

Meanwhile, Cabello has been in the promotional cycle for her latest album in recent weeks, unveiling a delightful “Carpool Karaoke” segment — complete with a cover of The Killers‘ “Mr. Brightside” — during her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, performing on the TODAY Show‘s summer concert series, serving as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live (where she debuted latest Familia single “Psychofreak” featuring Willow live for the first time) and more.

Watch Gomez and Cabello’s amusingly catty TikTok below.