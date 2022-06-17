Selena Gomez Spills Some Details About Britney Spears’ Wedding on ‘Kimmel’

Selena Gomez may star on Only Murders in the Building, but at one of her most recent A-lister nights out, there were only marriages in the building. On June 9, the 29-year-old actress joined several other highly famous party guests in hitting the dance floor at none other than Britney Spears‘ wedding to Sam Asghari — an event she just recently opened up about on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Before holding up a photograph of Gomez standing with Spears and fellow guests Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Madonna and Drew Barrymore at the ceremony, Kimmel first joked: “A Thursday wedding … doesn’t that usually indicate that the bride and groom are trying to get a discount?”

“I wouldn’t know!” Gomez laughed before relating to the late night show’s audience who each of the women in the photo were — with the last person she listed being the “Toxic” pop star, standing in the middle of the group wearing her simple, sleek Versace wedding gown. “The woman herself, Ms. Britney Spears.”

“I am really happy for her, it was beautiful,” the “Wolves” singer added, also revealing to a very curious Kimmel that the new wife and husband served their guests “finger foods” at the reception.

Gomez — who also chatted with Kimmel about the upcoming second season of her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building — was actually one wedding guest whom Spears personally thanked on Instagram after the wedding. “@drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!!” the 40-year-old pop star wrote, revealing in the same post that she’d had a panic attack right before the ceremony.

Watch Selena Gomez chat about Britney Spears’ wedding below.