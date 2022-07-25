Selena Gomez Shares Pics & Sage Advice After Glam Birthday Party: ‘I’m Starting to Really Like 30’

Selena Gomez‘s birthday may have been last week, but she’s still celebrating.

On Monday (July 25), the pop star/actress took to Instagram to share photos from her glamorous 30th birthday party and a message about what the milestone birthday means to her.

“Have had a moment to catch up,” she wrote in the caption alongside two black-and-white portraits in her Versace ball gown. “Though there are so many words to say I’ll simply leave it at this. My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me.. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you. After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30. Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!”

In a second series of photos, Gomez is seen descending a flight of stairs in the blush tulle gown — trailed by her sister Gracie — sharing three full-length shots of the Versace dress for her fashion-loving followers to enjoy.

A few famous friends took to the comments section with birthday messages, including Gwyneth Paltrow, who wrote, “Happy birthday SweetPea,” and Emily Ratajkowski, who commented “Hbd!” and “Amen” to Gomez’s self-reflective caption.

Gomez had a quieter celebration with Taylor Swift earlier in the weekend, sharing two photos of the longtime besties on Saturday with the caption: “30, nerdy and worthy.”

See Gomez’s red-carpet-worthy 30th birthday pics below: