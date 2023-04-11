Selena Gomez Shares Hilarious Throwback Photo of Her Serious Bedhead

Selena Gomez is giving fans another look at her unfiltered self — this time, in a throwback photo with one of her closest friends. The Only Murders in the Building actress shared a photo with her “bestie” Connar Franklin when they were experiencing severe bedhead as tweens.

“What do we do during our sleep that this is the result?” Gomez captioned a photo of her and Franklin, much younger and giving a deadpan look into the camera while wearing matching wolf T-shirts. “I thought I never moved.. love you bestie,” the singer added.

While fans praised the singer for sharing a stripped-back and funny, unfiltered photo, Franklin chimed in the comments section to write, “love you [crying emojis] serving some looks lol — the shirts are getting me.” Hulu’s official Instagram account also chimed in, writing, “if you don’t own at least one wolf shirt, we can’t be friends.”

The laidback photo is far from the first that fans have seen of Gomez in recent months. In February, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer was praised for sharing a set of makeup-free photos, also to her Instagram. “Finally a celebrity who shows herself without filters or masks of make up and she is truly beautiful, in a way than could help people ([especially] girls) on understanding that we don’t need so many tricks to appear at our best,” a Selenator wrote at the time. “The most important thing is just being yourself and be proud on presenting you as you are.”

See Gomez’s bedhead photo below: