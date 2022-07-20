Selena Gomez Performs Her Morning Routine to This Ariana Grande Album Cut: Watch

Selena Gomez at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building' season 2 at DGA Theater on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Selena Gomez took to TikTok on Wednesday (July 20) to show off her morning self-care routine set to Ariana Grande‘s “My Hair.”

“Morning routine before make up!” Gomez captioned the post, making sure to tag her Rare Beauty cosmetics line in the process. In the clip, she uses a lip mask, under eye masks and a series of Unite haircare products, all while her fellow pop star sings, “It got body and it’s smooth to touch/ The same way as my skin/ But don’t you be scared/ To run your hands through my hair/ To run your hands through my hair/ Baby, ’cause that’s why it’s there/ Come run your hands through my hair/ Ooh, baby, so don’t you be scared/ So come run your hands through my hair.”

The tactile album cut is featured on Grande’s 2020 release Positions along with hit singles “Positions,” “34+35” and “POV,” as well as collaborations with Doja Cat (“Motive”), The Weeknd (“Off the Table”) and Ty Dolla $ign (“Safety Net”). The pandemic-era studio set earned the singer her fifth career No. 1 atop the Billboard 200. (Only Dangerous Woman failed to bow at the top of the chart, peaking instead at No. 2 behind Drake’s mammoth Views in 2016.)

Meanwhile, Gomez is currently starring in season two of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short. However, she was controversially snubbed in this year’s Emmy nominations, while her legendary co-stars earned competing nods for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series.

Watch Gomez run through her Ari-soundtracked morning routine below.