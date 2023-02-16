Selena Gomez Addresses Recent Criticisms of Her Weight: ‘Not a Model, Never Will Be’

Selena Gomez is leading with compassion. On Thursday (Feb. 16), the “Lose You to Love Me” singer hopped on TikTok Live to address recent critiques of her body, and reminded fans that no matter what they look like, they deserved to be loved as they are.

Gomez has been open about her struggles with lupus, and received a kidney transplant back in 2017. As a result, she explained in the Live, her medication causes her to hold on to water weight. “And that happens very normally,” she shared with TikTok viewers. “And then when I’m off of it I tend to kind of lose weight.”

The Only Murders in the Building star then went on to to share a positive message with her fans, and noted that she will always continue to prioritize her health first. “I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful,” the 30-year-old added. “And yeah we have days where maybe we feel like s–t but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself and my medications are important and I believe they are what helps me. So, yeah, not a model, never will be. And I think they’re awesome, mind you, I just, I’m definitely not that.”

Gomez has notably been more active on social media as of late, and revealed that her app of choice is TikTok. “I find it to be a little less hostile,” she told Vanity Fair in an interview published Feb. 15. “There are wonderful things about social media—connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories. But usually that’s filtered through [for me now]. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”

See Gomez’s TikTok Live below.