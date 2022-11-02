Selena Gomez Plays Down Those Photos With Hailey Bieber: ‘It’s Not a Big Deal’

Selena Gomez is all good with Hailey Bieber. After years of discourse pitting the two against one other over Justin Bieber, the women recently shut down the chatter by posing for photos together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala. And on Wednesday (Nov. 2), Gomez addressed their decision to snap the pics in the first place.

“Yeah, it’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing,” she told Vulture at the tail end of a joint interview with filmmaker Alek Keshishian promoting her new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, which premieres Friday (Nov. 4) on Apple TV+.

During the chat, the pop star also teased that she’s been hard at work “for years” on the follow-up to 2020’s Rare. “Only because I want to be able to grow through my music,” she said. “I am the person who’s terrified of what will happen once it’s out, so I want it to be really well done and representative of where I am. There is a bunch of fun stuff that I’m so eager to leak, if I’m being honest. I shall not. But I’m so excited. It’ll be fun and refreshing, I think.”

The documentary exploring Gomez’s mental and physical health journey since canceling the latter half of her 2016 Revival Tour does contain one new song by the singer titled, appropriately, “My Mind and Me.”

“It happened in a really organic way,” she teased to the publication of the track. “I went through this moment where I was allowing people into my life through my journal, these producers who worked on the song and know me very well.

“I remember releasing all of this stuff to them, and I was scared of what they were going to think,” Gomez continued. “But ‘My Mind and Me,’ the idea and the chorus, came up, and it was really moving to me. These people took my story and made it something bigger than me.”