Selena Gomez Celebrates 30th Birthday With Longtime Friend Taylor Swift: ’30, Nerdy and Worthy’

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez perform onstage during the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour at the Rose Bowl on May 19, 2018 in Pasadena, Calif.

Happy birthday, Selena Gomez! The superstar singer and actress, who turned 30 on Friday (July 22), celebrated the special day with one of her closest pals Taylor Swift.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer took to social media on Friday to give a behind-the-scenes look at how she and Swift celebrated the milestone birthday.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Selena Gomez Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news

“30, nerdy and worthy,” Gomez captioned a pair of sweet snapshots on Instagram.

Seated at a table in a lovely outdoor setting, Gomez is all smiles as she dons a flowy white dress and embraces her good friend of more than 15 years, who flashes three fingers on one hand and a fist for zero on the other. Another photo finds Swift smirking as she gives a thumbs up, while Gomez giggles beside her with a wrapped gift in hand.

As expected, the comments section of the post went wild with many celebrating the return of “Taylena.”

“TAYLENA STANS RISE,” one fan wrote. “AHHHH HAPPY BDAY SELENA!! AND WE’RE SUPER GLAD TAYLOR’S SPENDING IT WITH U!!” another user added.

The Rare Beauty founder also thanked fans personally for their sweet birthday wishes with a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story.

“Thank you guys so much for all the bday love!!” Gomez wrote. “This year, my biggest wish is for donations to the Rare Impact Fund to support mental health. Together we can reduce the stigma associated with mental health and increase access to resources. Love you guys so much!”

For Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the Only Murders in the Building star and her cosmetics company launched a campaign called Your Words Matter in partnership with Mental Health First Aid. The initiative aims to educate people on how powerful words can be when discussing mental health issues.

“Words can be a barrier to people seeking help and increase the stigma associated with mental health,” she shared at the time. “Many of these words have been normalized and accepted for far too long, but it’s time we bring awareness to the words we use… because they matter.”

Check out Gomez’s celebratory birthday post with Swift on Instagram below.