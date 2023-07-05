Hear Exclusive Seismic Spring 2023 Sets From Coco & Breezy, DJ Hanzel & Speaker Honey

Austin, Texas’ annual Seismic Dance Event debuted its satellite festival, Seismic Spring Lite Edition, this past May 19-20. Focused on house and techno, the two-day, one stage Seismic Spring was hosted at Austin’s The Concourse Project with a tight 10-act lineup and a few thousand fans.

Explore Explore Dillon Francis See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Artists included Coco & Breezy, the identical twins who played a very housey, very funky two-hour set. Also delivering was Dillon Francis playing as his house alter ego, the very deep and often goofy DJ Hanzel. Additionally, the lineup featured a driving and satisfyingly dark hourlong set from San Diego-based techno producer Speaker Honey. Hear all three of these sets exclusively below.

Spring Lite is the offshoot of Seismic Dance Event, which was launched in Austin by married couple Kelly Gray and Andrew Parsons. The pair run RealMusic Events, the Austin-based indie production company that’s been credited for injecting underground electronic flavor into the “live music capital of the world.”

RealMusic Events started hosting shows in Austin in 2009 and launched Seismic Dance Event in 2018 with the intention of delivering underground house and techno music to Austin, a scene that’s long been dominated with live music but is expanding its electronic world offerings via RealMusic Event and other shows like a tour stop from the Burning Man art car Mayan Warrior.

“We want to deliver the big festival experience with an intimate vibe,” Kelly Parsons told Billboard in 2019. “We aren’t trying to sell 20,000 tickets, because that’s not the goal. We always want to keep it boutique.”

The lineup for this November’s flagship Seismic Dance Event, happening this November 10-12 at the indoor/outdoor space The Concourse Project, includes Chris Lake, Kaskade, deadmau5, Boys Noize, Anfisa Letyago, DJ Tennis and Carlita performing as Astra Club, Loco Dice, Mau P and more.

Coco & Breezy

DJ Hanzel

Speaker Honey