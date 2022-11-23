Hear Exclusive Seismic Dance Event 2022 Sets From Fatboy Slim, LP Giobbi, Chloé Caillet & Sama’ Abdulhadi

Earlier this month 5,000 dance fans gathered at Austin’s Seismic Dance Event to do what dance fans to best — dance.

Held at The Concourse Project, a 7-acre venue holding three stages, 2022 marked the fifth year for the boutique festival, which launched in Austin in 2018 and has since become a destination for global house and techno acts.

“We want to deliver the big festival experience with an intimate vibe,” Seismic co-founder Andrew Parsons, who produces the event alongside his wife Kelly Gray, told Billboard in 2019. “We aren’t trying to sell 20,000 tickets, because that’s not the goal. We always want to keep it boutique.”

Parsons and Gray are the creative minds behind RealMusic Events, the Austin-based production company that hosts Seismic and has been credited for injecting underground electronic flavor into the “live music capital of the world.”

The festival is also committed to sustainability, partnering wiht Blond:ish’s organization Bye Bye Plastic for separate waste streams into landfill, compost and recycling. (At the 2021 event, 16,468 single-use plastic cups were saved from landfills.) The 2022 Seismic lineup featured heavy-hitters including Jamie xx, Charlotte de Witte, The Martinez Brothers, Gorgon City and Oliver Heldens‘ HI-LO project.

Additionally this year, UK legend Fatboy Slim played a set that launched with the indelible piano chords to his all-time biggest hit “Praise You” before shifting into Freddy Mercury’s isolated vocal from Queen‘s “Don’t Stop Me Now.” (Seriously, listen to it.) Parisian rising star Chloé Caillet whipped up a heady, sexy vibe; scene queen LP Giobbi meshed house music and classic rock samples; and Palestinian producer Sama’ Abdulhadi delivered the hard-hitting techno that’s made her a global name.

Relive these moments or experience them for the first time with the full Seismic 2022 sets from these four stars below.