Fans Choose Sebastian Yatra’s ‘Amor Pasajero’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Sebastián Yatra‘s “Amor Pasajero” has topped this week’s new music poll.
Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Jan. 7) on Billboard, choosing the 27-year-old Colombian pop star’s sensual single as their favorite new music release of the past week.
“Amor Pasajero,” the second single from Yatra’s upcoming album, Dharma, brought in nearly 44% of the vote, beating out new music by The Weeknd (Dawn FM), Lauren Spencer-Smith (“Fingers Crossed”), Gunna (DS4Ever), Maren Morris (“Circles Around This Town”), and others.
Produced by hitmakers Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo, “Amor Pasajero” finds Yatra on a rollercoaster of emotions as he comes to terms with a failed relationship. “I’ve returned to the same bar to drink my sorrows away and meet someone that will make me forget you at least for a moment,” he sings.
Yatra’s third studio album, Dharma, is scheduled for release on Jan. 28.
Placing second on the past week’s tally with 31% of the vote was The Weeknd’s fifth studio album, Dawn FM, which was released with little warning on Jan. 7. The 16-track set features collaborations with Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never and unexpected appearances from actor and comedian Jim Carrey, who acts as a radio host in between the tracks.
See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.