Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Announces REVOLT Summit 2022 With Coi Leray, Gucci Mane, Big Freedia & More

Sean “Diddy” Combs has announced this year’s iteration of the REVOLT Summit x AT&T, returning to Atlanta from Sept. 24 to 25. With this year’s theme being “The Future Is Now,” the immersive and in-person two-day event will explore the future of hip-hop, Black artistry and culture in an effort to empower the rising generation.

“The REVOLT Summit is coming back bigger and better than ever with the goal of inspiring the next generation of cultural leaders to understand that the time is now to achieve your dreams, change your life, and more importantly change the world,” said Combs, chairman of REVOLT, in a statement. “The future is happening in real-time, so we all have a responsibility to share the access, information and opportunities that will move the culture forward and the REVOLT Summit is where it all starts.”

Unlike in previous years, the 2022 Summit will feature interactive keynote speeches, panel conversations, live music performances and town hall discussions with an all-star lineup including Coi Leray, Gucci Mane, Big Freedia, Iddris Sandu, activist Tamika D. Mallory, Pretty Vee, Fly Guy DC and 19 Keys. Additional personalities on the event’s docket include DJ Drama, Tezlyn Figaro, Tariq Nasheed, Claima founder Bimma Williams, LaRussell and more.

Attendees will also get the opportunity to participate in crucial networking, gain information at the intersection of culture and education, and find mentorship thanks to parts of the Summit such as AT&T Office Hours, the Career Fair, Pitch Competition and annual Be Heard finale event to close out the weekend.

Early bird and Insider tickets are now available for purchase now, ranging in price from $99 to $249. To purchase tickets or learn more about this year’s REVOLT Summit, visit the event’s official website or download the REVOLT app.