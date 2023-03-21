Se7en & Actress Lee Da-hae Announce They Are Getting Married

Congratulations are in order for Se7en and Lee Da-hae, who revealed on Monday (March 20) that they are getting married this spring.

The K-pop superstar revealed the “happy news” in an update to his more than 550,000 followers, writing, “I have vowed to marry my girlfriend Lee Da-hae, who always embraced me with love, and shared joy and sorrow together for the past eight years.” He added that the ceremony will take place on May 6, concluding, “From now on, I will live with more responsibility as a head of a family and a husband.”

Over on her Instagram account, the actress shared a series of wedding photos of the gorgeous couple. “We have vowed to become a husband and wife from a long-term couple this coming May. Although I’m still used to calling him a ‘boyfriend,’ I will become more considerate and a bigger supporter of ‘him,’ who gave me big happiness by staying by my side and now will be my forever companion,” she wrote in her caption. “It will be a huge happiness for us if we can get married in your love and blessings.”

Explore Explore se&en See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Se7en, who released his debut album Just Listen back in 2003, dropped his most recent EP, Ride, in November 2022. Lee, meanwhile, has been a regular on TV dramas throughout her career, and has had roles in Good Witch, IRIS 2 and more.

See their announcements below.