Scooter Braun Jokes That He’s ‘No Longer Managing’ Himself

Braun's tweet comes amid news of his superstar clients departing his management company.

Scooter Braun
Scooter Braun photographed on June 28, 2019 in Montecito, California. Kevin Mazur/GI for Ithaca Holdings

Scooter Braun is poking fun at himself amid news that a number of celebrities have parted ways with his management company, SB Projects.

“Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself,” he tweeted on Tuesday (Aug. 22).

In 2021, Braun sold SB Projects’ parent company Ithaca Holdings to South Korean entertainment conglomerate HYBE, under which SB Projects has continued to operate. Braun is now HYBE America’s CEO.

Braun’s tweet comes just hours after sources close to the situation told Billboard that Idina Menzel parted with the manager amicably last year. Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande also exited their deals with SB Projects this year. J Balvin, who also signed with Braun back in 2019, also left in May and is now managed by Roc Nation.

SB Projects currently includes longtime client Justin Bieber on its roster, despite a report on Friday (Aug. 18) noting that Bieber was looking to leave the company. Reps for both parties told Billboard that the “rumors” were “not true.”

SB Projects’ roster still includes Tori Kelly, Ava Max, The Kid LAROI and Watt, among many others, according to their website.

