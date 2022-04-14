Scooter Braun Says The Kid LAROI Diss Was a Promo Stunt: ‘Don’t Believe Everything You See’

Scooter Braun attends FXX, FX and Hulu's Season 2 Red Carpet Premiere Of "Dave" at The Greek Theatre on June 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

No, The Kid LAROI and Scooter Braun aren’t actually beefing. But it definitely felt real while it lasted.

If you’re confused, you probably haven’t yet seen the 18-year-old’s viral TikTok from Wednesday (April 13), in which he promoted his upcoming single “1000 Miles” by sharing photos of former manager Scooter Braun, whom he referred to as his “last mistake.” Fans were quick to assume that LAROI was shedding a negative light on the nature of his split from the music mogul, whom he worked with for only a few months last year.

Just one day later, though, Braun assured everyone that the whole debacle was merely a stunt. On his Instagram story Thursday (April 14), Braun shared screenshots of his text messages with LAROI, proving that his former client had shown him the aforementioned TikTok before posting it. “You got a sec to talk?” the “Stay” singer apparently texted. “I have an idea I wanna run past you.”

“For those asking about the beef…and my friends who are wanting to go hard,” Braun wrote on his story. “Don’t believe everything you see on the internet.”

According to the screenshots, Braun and the F*CK LOVE artist also communicated after the TikTok was posted. “People are calling from media thinking you and I got real beef,” the Ithaca Holdings founder sent, with LAROI replying: “LMAO I’m dead. They’re quick with it!”

He went on to encourage followers to check out “1000 Miles,” noting that the April 22-slated track had been produced by his client Andrew Watt, before writing “Still the best” about LAROI. Before putting the matter to rest, however, he had to add his own fake-angry video to the mix.

“Huge mistake,” Braun filmed himself joking about LAROI. “Probably the biggest of your career. That guy’s trash.”

While Braun’s posts seem to clarify that he and his ex client are on good terms, one question remains unanswered: why did he and LAROI part ways in the first place? In June of last year, the rising star joined the likes of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato on Braun’s client roster, and even collaborated with Bieber on what would become a Hot 100 chart-topper, “Stay.”

Three months later, however, LAROI had moved on to a different management team, signing with Adam Leber at Rebel Management in September.

Now that Braun has cleared the air, it looks like his and LAROI’s separation was good-natured from the beginning — in fact, the Grammy nominee might have meant that his “last mistake” was cutting ties with Braun.