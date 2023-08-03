×
SCANDAL, Nishina and Non Set to Perform at Billboard Japan’s Women in Music Live Vol. 1

The show will take place at the historic Hibiya Open-Air Concert Hall in Tokyo.

SCANDAL
SCANDAL Courtesy of Billboard Japan

SCANDAL, Nishina and Non will grace the stage at Billboard Japan’s Women in Music Vol. 1 concert set for Nov. 3 at the historic Hibiya Open-Air Concert Hall in central Tokyo.

Billboard Japan’s Women in Music initiative launched in September to celebrate trailblazing women in the Japanese music industry through interviews, live shows, talks and more. The upcoming concert will feature three female acts supported by a wide range of fans for their one-of-a-kind presence, vocal prowess and unwavering individuality.

Since their major debut in 2008, the four-woman band SCANDAL has been making waves in the music scene, taking a stab at being certified as the longest-running female rock band with no lineup changes by the Guinness World Records. Nishina is a J-pop musician who has built a solid following among her generation though her addictive voice, sweet melody lines and distinctive way with words. Non is an actor and artist who continues to explore and express her unique personality through music, videos, and art. The Women in Music Vol. 1 concert featuring this exciting roster of empowering women will take place at Hibiya Open-Air Concert Hall celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sep. 23 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time.

