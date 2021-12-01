Japan’s SCANDAL Set to Drop New Album ‘Mirror,’ Announces World Tour Schedule

Japanese rock band SCANDAL is set to drop its 10th studio album MIRROR early next year. The 10-track set due Jan. 26 will be the four-woman group’s first full album since 2019’s Kiss From the Darkness and will include the three singles released this year: “eternal,” “Ivory” and “one more time.”

The project will be available in a variety of editions, including CD only, CD & DVD limited first edition A, CD & magazine limited first edition B, and a special limited box set that comes with the CD, DVD and original merch. The track list and contents of the limited editions will be announced later.

The band also announced a world tour promoting the album called SCANDAL WORLD TOUR 2022 “MIRROR.” The trek will kick off March 12 and make stops in 10 cities around Japan for 11 concerts into June.

The group will then travel to North America the next month for five shows in Canada and the U.S., then wrap with three shows in Europe in September.

Check out SCANDAL’s world tour dates below:



SCANDAL WORLD TOUR 2022 “MIRROR”

North America

July 9: TORONTO – Queen Elizabeth Hall

July 11: NEW YORK CITY – Sony Hall

July 15: ATLANTA – The Masquerade

July 22: ANAHEIM – House of Blues

July 26: DALLAS – Canton Hall

Europe

Sept. 22: BERLIN – LIDO

Sept. 24: LONDON – 02 Academy Islington

Sept. 27: PARIS – Yoyo