SB19 Congratulate A’TIN on Winning Fan Army Face-Off 2023: ‘You Never Fail to Amaze Us’

It’s official! SB19’s beloved fanbase A’TIN have taken the crown for the 2023 Billboard Fan Army Face-Off, and the boys could not be more proud.

“You never fail to amaze us with your dedication,” Josh told A’TIN in a sweet congratulatory video SB19 shared with Billboard on Wednesday (Aug. 9). Pablo then added, “We look forward to conquering more heights with all of you.”

After a final battle between the CARATs and A’TIN, SB19 claimed the crown after a tight battle with SEVENTEEN’s fans. The Filipino boy band’s fans brought in 51.1% of the votes, versus the 48.9% SEVENTEEN’s CARATS generated.

Billboard’s annual Fan Army showdown had 64 artists’ fan armies kicking off the battle to find out whose fan base was the strongest. It all began on July 5, and throughout multiple rounds, the Elite Eight — made up of the fan armies for Cardi B, EXO, Selena Gomez, Nicki Minaj, SB19, SEVENTEEN, Shakira and TWICE — emerged victorious to compete in the Quarterfinals.

This year’s Semifinals included the fan armies for Cardi B, SB19, SEVENTEEN and Shakira, before SB19 and SEVENTEEN took on the Finals. Last year, the winner of the Billboard Fan Army Face-Off was Stray Kids’ STAY with past Fan Army Face-Off winners including Super Junior’s E.L.F (victorious twice), T-ara’s Queens (victorious three times) and BIGBANG’s VIPs.

Watch SB19’s sweet message to A’TIN below.