Saweetie Debuts New Song ‘Icy Chain,’ Performs ‘Tap In’ & ‘Best Friend’ on ‘SNL’: Watch

Saweetie brought her icy charm to Studio 8H on Nov. 20, performing a brand new single plus a medley of familiar tunes during her musical guest debut on Saturday Night Live.

For her first performance, the Bay Area-raised rapper stepped out in a bedazzled silver dress while flanked by ballerina backup dancers for a slowed-down rendition of “Tap In.” As the song’s tempo accelerated, Saweetie transitioned into the girl power anthem “Best Friend,” featuring Doja Cat.

With “Best Friend,” Saweetie became the fifth female rapper to score three No. 1 hits on Billboard‘s Rhythmic Airplay chart. The collab also hit No. 1 on Rap Digital Song Sales and cracked the top 10 of Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Later in the Simu Liu-hosted episode of the NBC comedy series, Saweetie returned to debut her brand new single “Icy Chain,” which was released on Friday. With a backdrop of brightly lit oversized letters spelling out the word “Icy,” the rapper donned a short white skirt while twerking alongside her fellow dancers during the choreographed dance routine.

The new single will appear on Saweetie’s forthcoming debut album, Pretty Bitch Music. On the red carpet of the 2021 BET Awards in June, the rapper told Billboard that meeting Cher made her realize she needed to push back the album release and get back in the studio.

“This album needs to have feelings, it needs to have soul, it needs to have spirit. And I have a lot of room for improvement, so I’m gonna work on that,” Saweetie said.

There’s no release date yet for Pretty Bitch Music, but Saweetie said earlier this summer that “it’s coming soon!”

Watch Saweetie's SNL musical performances below, and see the full episode on Hulu here.




