Saweetie ‘Hella Excited’ to Guest-Star on ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2

Saweetie is continuing to develop her acting chops.

On Thursday (Jan. 12), Variety announced that the “Icy” rapper is stepping back onto the small screen with a guest starring role on Peacock’s Bel-Air, the streaming platform’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spin-off.

According to Variety, Saweetie will star on the show as herself. Further details about her cameo have not been revealed as of press time, though the rapper did take to her Instagram Story on Thursday to post a video of her interacting with the Bel-Air cast during her guest spot.

Explore Explore Saweetie See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“It’s an honor to be here. Shout-out to the cast, they’re really dope. Good vibes,” she said in the brief clip, which she captioned, “Hella excited to be a part of @belairpeacock @peacocktv season 2 dropping 2/23.”

Bel-Air isn’t Saweetie’s first television role: The 29-year-old previously appeared in several episodes of Freeform’s Black-ish spinoff show Grown-ish, as rapper Indigo. “The first time on set, it was just a little nerve-racking because I want it to be perfect for them,” she told Complex about acting on the show. “But I found when I was just in my vibe, in my moment with Yara [Shahidi], that’s when the best scenes would come.”

As for Saweetie’s music, she most recently released her six-track EP The Single Life in November.

See Saweetie’s Instagram Story regarding her Bel-Air cameo before it disappears here.