Which ‘Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4′ Performance Was Your Favorite? Vote!

The fourth iteration of Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty Show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday (Nov. 9) with everyone from Cara Delevigne and Simu Liu to Sheryl Lee Ralph and Taraji P. Henson walking the runway in RiRi’s sexy creations.

During the fashion show, Anitta, Don Toliver, Maxwell and Burna Boy all hit the stage as well for a quartet of soulful and steamy musical numbers, and we want to know which one you couldn’t take your eyes off of.

Anitta was first up, and delivered a solo rendition of the baby-making Versions of Me cut “Practice” sans collaborators A$AP Ferg and HARV. Later, the Brazilian sensation got up close and personal with a male backup dancer for her global smash “Envolver.”

For his part, Toliver used the Savage x Fenty platform to tease a new song, which interpolated The S.O.S. Band’s debut 1980 single “Take Your Time (Do It Right)” before segueing into his 2021 track “Way Bigger” off Life of a DON.

Later, Maxwell kicked off his own performance with his animated doppelgänger fully immersed in water, leading to the real R&B legend emerging with a full band to run through his 1996 throwback hit “Whenever, Wherever, Whatever,” which earned a nomination for best male pop vocal performance at the 40th annual Grammy Awards.

Burna Boy closed out the musical numbers for the evening with a one-two punch of this summer’s “Last Last” followed by “It’s Plenty” from his sixth and latest studio album Love, Damini.

Vote for your favorite performance from Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 below.