Saucy Santana Blames Beyhive for Trying to ‘Ruin’ Him Over Old Tweets About Beyoncé & Blue Ivy

Saucy Santana has once again found himself on the receiving end of the Beyhive’s wrath over his old tweets about Beyoncé and Blue Ivy.

The gay rapper went on a tirade Friday ahead of his concert in Queen Bey’s hometown of Houston, Texas, lashing out because the singer’s fervent fanbase wouldn’t let him forget about his controversial tweets from 2014. (At the time, he called a then-2-year-old Blue Ivy “nappy headed” and claimed he was “prettier” than her famous mom. And though he’s since deleted all the offensive tweets from his timeline, screenshots have been making the rounds on the social platform.)

“Fake woke a– bi—es!!!! People don’t care about old tweets,” Santana fired off. “The internet have this weird thing with power! Thinking they have the power to cancel someone… NEWS FLASH! You don’t! Y’all be thinking y’all have someone by the balls about situations you don’t give a damn about.”

He then added in one of several follow-ups: “Stop all that cap! Tryna ruin ppl Careers cuz you at home miserable and broke. I was miserable and broke too making childish, hateful tweets in 2014. Im 28 years old. A grown a– adult. A completely different mindset on life from when I was 20. But, yall knew dat.”

The MC also seemed to take back his derisive comment aimed at Blue Ivy by replying to a fan who asked what he thought of the now-10-year-old. “Beautiful. Hair serving,” he responded.

However, if the Beyhive is expecting an apology from Santana, they shouldn’t hold their collective breath. “It be the people in the comments… tryna force you to apologize or say sorry. To who?! To y’all?!” he demanded in another tweet. “If I did something to offend someone I should apologize to them!!!! Not u bi—es. Told y’all y’all think got power over ppl. But, go head.”

In happier news, Saucy Santana was just named to XXL‘s 2022 Freshman Class, alongside Nardo Wick, Doechii and more superstar rookies. And the Beyhive is also buzzing lately about the prospect of new music from their queen, which they’re convinced all clues point to being on the way soon.

See Santana’s tweets in full below.

Fake woke ass bitches!!!! People don’t care about old tweets. The internet have this weird thing with power! Thinking they have the power to cancel someone… NEWS FLASH! You don’t! Y’all be thinking y’all have someone by the balls about situations you don’t give a damn about. — Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana_) June 11, 2022

Celebrities are human. Not robots and they for damn sure ain’t perfect. I still talk about a bitch like a doggggggg til this day. Not publicly because my opinion matters to a lot of ppl now. I be Chillin. I don’t even insert myself in shit that don’t involve me. — Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana_) June 11, 2022

Stop all that cap! Tryna ruin ppl Careers cuz you at home miserable and broke. I was miserable and broke too making childish, hateful tweets in 2014. Im 28 years old. A grown ass adult. A completely different mindset on life from when I was 20. But, yall knew dat. — Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana_) June 11, 2022