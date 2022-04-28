Here’s How Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacted to Billie Eilish Revealing the Actress Was Her Childhood Celebrity Crush

Billie Eilish at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is happier than ever now that Billie Eilish has named the star as her childhood celebrity crush. In a Wednesday (April 27) Instagram post, the actress shared her gushing reaction to the 20-year-old singer’s prior declaration of love by saying she was “dead” — much like the supernatural creatures she used to hunt on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Eilish first confessed her admiration for Gellar on Instagram Story, where she was answering questions sent in from fans. When one of them asked who her celebrity crush had been when she was a kid, she simply posted a photo of Gellar holding her trademark wooden stake back when the actress was starring as Buffy Summers on the Warner Brothers’ cult classic TV series — even though the “Happier Than Ever” singer wasn’t even two years old when the show concluded.

Once Gellar caught wind of Eilish’s affection, she returned the favor with a post of her own. “I’m dead,” she captioned an Instagram screenshot of the seven-time Grammy winner’s Story. “That’s all.”

That wasn’t all, though. Turns out, Eilish’s feelings are mutual. “I’m not a child anymore, but I totally have a crush on @billieeilish,” the Cruel Intentions star added. “Ok… now that’s really all.”

And just as anyone would probably feel upon hearing that the celebrity you grew up crushing on is now a fan of yours, Eilish was pretty excited. “Um oh my god,” she responded, sharing Gellar’s post to her story.

Apparently, the singer-songwriter isn’t the only musician whose younger self carried a torch for Gellar. When Tick, Tick…Boom‘s Jordan Fisher found the Scooby-Doo star’s post, he saw it as an opportunity to admit he also used to have her on his list of celebrity crushes. “Ohhhhh I never told you you were one of mine,” he commented.

See Sarah Michelle Gellar’s reaction to Billie Eilish’s Instagram story below: