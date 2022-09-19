Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Being Billie Eilish’s Celebrity Crush Gave Her Major ‘Points’ With Teen Daughter

Billie Eilish recently named Sarah Michelle Gellar as her celebrity crush, and the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revealed that the shout-out earned her major street cred with her teenage daughter Charlotte.

“Oh, it was amazing,” Gellar gushed during a Friday appearance on The Talk. “I saw it and I thought, ‘Finally they’re gonna think I’m cool!’ It was honestly, like, the only thing…I mean, because nothing I do is cool. I have a teenager. I mean, nothing. And finally, I was like, ‘Yes!'”

The Scooby Doo star continued: “I guess some of her friends had showed her on the bus, ’cause she doesn’t have social media. So they had shown her. And so she just came home beaming. And yeah, it gave me points for, like, almost a week.”

Gellar has also returned to the world of teen drama lately thanks to her starring role in the new Netflix hit Do Revenge, which she appears in as the headmaster of a posh high school opposite Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke and Austin Abrams.

Eilish, meanwhile, is starring in her own campaign as the face of Gucci’s new eyewear line, complete with a visual inspired by classic Hollywood noir. The “Happier Than Ever” singer also spoke out last week about conquering her fear of public spaces while on the Australian leg of her ongoing global trek for Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.

Watch Gellar’s reaction to Eilish’s shout-out below.