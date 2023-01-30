Sarah McLachlan Finds Beer & ‘Shelter’ Amid the Wilderness in Busch Light Super Bowl Commercial

Back in 2007, Sarah McLachlan starred in a now-famous infomercial for the ASPCA, encouraging viewers to help saved abused animals to the tune of her heartstring-tugging 1998 ballad “Angel.” Now, the Canadian superstar is helping Busch Light’s rugged mascot find “shelter” in a new Super Bowl LVII commercial — though the two seem to have different ideas about what that means.

“Three things are required in the great outdoors,” the Busch Guy tells the camera in the 30-second spot, amid a forest-filled landscape, pointing out that every camper needs food, drink (Busch Light, of course) and shelter.

That’s when McLachlan pops out from inside a tent, sitting alongside a massive “dog.” “Angel” begins to play as the singer says, “For just dollars a day, you can find helpless animals find shelter,” before the Busch Guy interrupts her.

“Wrong ‘shelter,’ Sarah,” he tells her, before pointing out that the “dog” next to her is actually a wolf.

“Busch Light shares my love of animals and the wilderness so, while it seems unexpected, this spot is a really clever and good-hearted mix of my passions and their brand,” McLachlan said in a statement. “Last year, Kenny G revived the beer brand’s classic ‘Head for the Mountains’ song and that’s a tough act to follow, but I love that Busch Light is playing into nostalgia again with a new rendition of my ‘Angel’ ASPCA commercial and I can’t wait to see how people react!”

“Our fans love nothing more than time in nature with an ice-cold Busch Light and that’s why we’re once again bringing the great outdoors to the biggest game of the year,” added Krystyn Stowe, head of marketing for Busch Family and Natural Family at Anheuser-Busch. “Busch Light fans will love our spin on Sarah McLachlan’s iconic commercial as they always appreciate a bit of humor that ultimately serves a good cause – especially when it comes to great outdoors we both hold dear.”

Busch Light will also be donating $25,000 to its partner, One Tree Planted, which helps to restore forests, create habitats for biodiversity and make a positive social impact around the world.

Watch Busch Light’s Super Bowl commercial featuring McLachlan below.