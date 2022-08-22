Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Are Married

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially married! The couple tied the knot in a ceremony on Saturday in a California vineyard.

Two days later, the Modern Family actress gave her nearly 10 million followers their first glimpse of her gorgeous off-the-shoulder wedding dress designed by Vera Wang as Adams stood by her side in a dashing Gucci tux.

Several of Hyland’s former castmates on the long-running ABC sitcom were in attendance as she walked down the aisle, including Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson (with husband Justin Mikita), Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Julie Bowen.

In fact, Vergara was the first to post from the wedding on Instagram, sharing a capture of herself and other members of her TV family crammed into a photo booth with the caption “#sarahandwells wedding.” (For his part, Ferguson couldn’t help but joke, “Everyone looks terrible or is hidden except you and Justin. I wish you two a long happy life together.”)

Adams and Hyland first met via social media back in 2016, following Adams’ time on ABC’s The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, and got engaged in July 2019 nearly two years after taking their relationship public. Their original plan for a wedding in summer 2020 was pushed back due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These days, Hyland is the host of Love Island USA on Peacock, but ardent fans will also know she scored a hit on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 back in December 2016 when “Don’t Know,” her cover of the Maroon 5 single with Boyce Avenue, peaked at No. 62. She also helped cover The Chainsmokers and Halsey’s “Closer” for the band’s 2016 LP Cover Session Vol. 4.

Check out Hyland’s romantic wedding dress and other pictures from the stars’ wedding below.