Tegan and Sara’s Sara Quin Welcomes First Baby With Partner

Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara revealed her brand new baby with her partner via the band’s official social media on Tuesday (August 2).

Without showing off the newborn’s face, the singer posted a mirror selfie wearing an oversized knit sweater with a giant yellow smiley face on the front as she cradled the baby on her shoulder. “My #crybaby” she captioned the snap in a clever reference to the duo’s upcoming 11th album, which is also titled Crybaby.

The identical twins inked a new record deal with Mom + Pop Music last April ahead of their forthcoming album. The LP is set to arrive October 21 and will include singles “F–king Up What Matters” and “Yellow.” The move to Mom + Pop also reunites Tegan and Sara with Michael Goldstone, who first signed them to Sire/Warner Records back in 2006 before abruptly departing for the indie label before he could actually work with the pair.

Explore Explore Tegan and Sara See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Back in January, Tegan and Sara sat down for an exclusive interview with Billboard all about their new Substack newsletter, “I Think We’re Alone Now” and dished on their 10th studio set Still Jealous, which was released in February. “The people who like Tegan and Sara treat us like we’re people they know. If you really want to know what it’s like to be around Sara and me — what our communication’s like, what making things is like — this is the place where we can show you,” Tegan said of launching the media newsletter, which features tiers of both free and paid content.

Check out the first glimpse of Sara and her newborn below.