Santigold Cancels North American Holified Tour

Santigold took to social media on Tuesday (Sept. 27) to announce that she is canceling her North American tour this fall in support of her Spirituals album.

In a lengthy note shared to Twitter, the singer-songwriter shared that she was “excited” to get back on the road. “But for the past several years we have all been through immense challenges, some physical some mental, some spiritual, some economic. And yet, as we have begun to trudge on, much of the toll of that experience has been left untended as we rush back in, attempting to make up for lost time, to reconnect, catch up on bills unpaid, to escape the insanity that had begun to set in. For many of us, the landscapes we are re-entering are not the same.

She went on to share that just like many other musicians who “rushed back out” on tour as venues began opening up after the COVID-19 shut down, she was “met with the height of inflation,” booked venues, and positive COVID-19 test results that would throw schedules off and lead to “financial consequences.” “Some of us are finding ourselves simply unable to make it work,” she wrote.

“In my case, I have tried and tried, looked at what it would take from every angle, and I simply don’t have it,” Santigold continued, adding that she will soon elaborate more on what artists go through. “I’ve seen a couple articles start to emerge, literally over the past few days, just as I had started writing this letter to you, about musicians canceling tours, prioritizing themselves over the demands of a relentless industry. But for now, I want to tell you that for me it has taken a toll – through anxiety, insomnia, fatigue, vertigo, chronic pain, and missing crucial time with my children. In the place that I’m in, in the place that the music business is in, it feels like I’ve been hanging on, trying to make it to the ever-distant finish line, but my vehicle’s been falling apart the whole time.”

She concluded by writing, “I want you to understand that I am proud to be canceling this tour when it means that I am proclaiming that I, the person who writes the songs, is as important to me as the songs. I will not continue to sacrifice myself for an industry that has become unsustainable for, and uninterested in the welfare of the artists it is built upon.”

Spirituals was released September 9 via Santigold’s own label Little Jerk. Tickets will be refunded via the information in the singer-songwriter’s statement, which you can read in full below.