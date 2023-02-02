Samsung NXT 2.0 Finalists Move Onto Mentorship Sessions Ahead of Grand Finale

The Samsung NXT 2.0 competition has advanced to the next stage with one-on-one mentorship sessions with celebrity mentors Mariah Angeliq, Flo Milli and BIBI.

Since beating out their competitors over the course of three challenges using the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, finalists Julian King, Nyla XO and Kyn Rose have moved onto the mentorship portion of the competition. Ahead of the grand finale, which will take place in Los Angeles later this month, the trio have been matched with buzzworthy females for intimate sessions, where they’ll seek advice and tips on taking home the winning title. While King has been paired with Angeliq, Nyla has been coupled with Flo. Meanwhile, Rose has been matched with BIBI. The sessions precede the live affair, which will see the contestants perform in front of a panel of A-list judges and a live audience. Additional details surrounding the event will be released in the coming weeks.

The winner of Samsung and Billboard’s NXT 2.0 competition will land on the cover of a special digital issue of Billboard, receive a meeting with a record label, studio time to record their first single, funding for a music video and tickets to the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

Scroll on below for a quick refresher on this season’s finalists and click here to follow along for the latest in the Samsung NXT 2.0 competition.

Julian King

An alum of Philadelphia University of the Arts, where he graduated with a BA in Vocal Performance, King touts himself as a “purveyor of heartfelt next-gen R&B” with the dance moves to pair. With his church upbringing and a debut album under his belt, the Philly native’s blend of R&B, with pop sensualities, can be heard across his social media, with nods to his all-time favorite artist, Jazmine Sullivan. Throughout the competition, he’s positioned performance charisma and choreography at the forefront of his submissions.

Nyla XO

Nyla XO puts her efforts into both vocals and the behind-the-scenes action. The Chicago-based singer/songwriter/producer, who was born in Los Angeles, can often be found behind the lens shooting and editing her own videos, or designing visuals for her music projects. Focusing her music on the human experience, she hopes to encourage listeners to find connection throughout her songs. Her submissions have shined a light on smooth vocals and creative editing skills.

Kyn Rose

Born in Toronto, Canada, Rose is quick to bring you into a dreamy headspace, courtesy of his freestyling on social media. With an instrument typically in-tow, the singer/producer, who also serves as an audio engineer, added his ethereal R&B/pop to this year’s competition. In his trio of submissions, Rose’s silky vocals and tender demure remained at the spotlight.