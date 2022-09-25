×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Got a Tip? Got a tip?
Account
Got a Tip? Got a tip?

Fans Choose Sam Smith’s ‘Unholy’ Featuring Kim Petras as This Week’s Favorite New Music

The daring collaboration brought in nearly 49% of the vote.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Sam Smith & Kim Petras Michael Bailey Gates

Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ new collaboration “Unholy” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Related

Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Sam Smith & Kim Petras Are Done Keeping It On the Down-Low With ‘Unholy’: Stream It Now

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Sept. 23) on Billboard, choosing the devilish team-up as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Unholy,” which will be featured on Smith’s upcoming album, beat out new music by Lil Nas X (“Star Walkin'”), GloRilla featuring Cardi B (“Tomorrow 2”), Joshua Bassett (Sad Songs in a Hotel Room), Kelsea Ballerini (Subject to Change), and others.

“Unholy” is the latest single off of Smith’s forthcoming, yet-to-be-announced fourth studio album, which they told Billboard in an August cover story would be their “first non-heartbreak album,” and mark a new, more optimistic sound for them. “I think joy for me, and for a lot of queer people, is quite a dangerous place,” they said. “We’re all masters of pain, and I think it’s actually a very courageous act to step into the queer joy of it all.”

Produced by Smith, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Blake Slatkin, Cirkut, Omer Fedi and Jimmy Napes, the new song marks a significant departure for Smith, with the almost-sinister-sounding bass complemented even further by a pounding club beat. “Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hot/ At the body shop/ Doing something unholy,” Smith belts over the bass-heavy chorus.

Trailing behind “Unholy” on the fan-voted poll was Lil Nas X’s new song “Star Walkin’,” the official anthem for the ongoing League of Legends World Championship, with 21% of the vote. Placing third was the “other” category with nearly 14% of the vote, followed by GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B, with 8% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad