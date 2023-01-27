Sam Smith, Rosalia, The Kid LAROI & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music of the Week? Vote!

Happy new music Friday! This week’s round up of fresh tunes includes material from Sam Smith, one of 2022’s biggest hitmakers; Rosalía, a formidable force in the Latin pop space; and The Kid LAROI, who previously dominated the Billboard Hot 100 with a global smash.

Smith’s highly anticipated album Gloria is led by the sizzling No. 1 single “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras, which served as a window into Smith’s newfound voice. At the core of every track on the record is Smith embracing their newfound freedom, as seen in the sexually liberated anthem “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” and more vulnerable, confessional songs such as “Perfect.”

Latin pop star Rosalía switched things up with the release of “LLYM.” The Max Martin-assisted track sees the “Despechá” singer trading her native Spanish for English; she sings in a luscious falsetto and explores how disingenuous fake affection can be, and yet, craves it anyway. “I don’t need honesty/ Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me,” Rosalía pleads on the track.

After releasing introductory single “Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was” for his debut studio album, The Kid LAROI came back on Friday with the release of “Love Again.” Instead of a larger than life single, LAROI follows in the footsteps of his own breakthrough hit “Without You,” making himself vulnerable while pondering resolution in a relationship.

Chlöe, Zach Bryan and Lil Yachty also return with offers.