Sam Smith Wants to Collaborate on a Christmas Song With Mariah Carey: ‘I Love Mariah’

Sam Smith swung by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night (Oct. 6) to reveal their dream collaborations and reminisce about a sweet moment they once had with Lady Gaga.

“I’ve collabed with a few beautiful people on my album, which is really exciting,” the pop singer teased of their upcoming follow-up to 2020’s Love Goes before adding, “But Rihanna, Rihanna, Rihanna all the time. That’s the answer to every question…I mean, that would be my dream, I think. And then Mariah [Carey]. I love Mariah. I wanna sing a Christmas song with Mariah.”

During the WWHL After Show, Smith also shared how they thanked Mother Monster for helping them come to terms with their sexuality and gender expression. “The first Grammys I went to where Gaga was there, and she called me the night before, actually,” the “Diamonds” crooner said. “And we had a beautiful chat on the phone about everything and she was so supportive. And I remember before I went to get my first Grammy, I went and gave her a hug and it was a beautiful moment for me ’cause I queued overnight for that one. Like, I used to be obsessed.”

While they wait for the Queen of Christmas to ring them up, Smith’s latest single, “Unholy,” landed at No. 3 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 (chart dated Oct. 8), giving collaborator Kim Petras her very first entry on the chart. Additionally, the sexually-charged song rocketed to No. 1 on both Billboard Global charts and the Streaming Songs tally.

Watch Smith’s appearance on WWHL below.