Fans Choose Sam Smith and Madonna’s ‘Vulgar’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

"Vulgar" brought in more than 45% of the vote.

Sam Smith and Madonna
Sam Smith and Madonna Kristy Sparow/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

In the middle of Pride Month, Sam Smith and Madonna‘s “Vulgar” tops this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (June 9) on Billboard, choosing the pop pair’s new song as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Vulgar” brought in more than 45% of the vote, beating out new music from BTS, Niall Horan, Rosalía and more.

The club-ready track, released via Capitol Records on Friday, is a pulsating dance anthem that has Smith proudly proclaiming that “you know you’re beautiful when they call you ‘vulgar.’” Madonna warns, “If you f— with Sam tonight, you’re f—ing with me/ So watch what you say or I’ll split your banana.”

“Vulgar” arrived following a short period of teasing on social media from Smith, who offered some clever new branding for the team-up with Madonna: “S&M.”

Trailing just behind “Vulgar” on the poll is BTS’ “Take Two,” with 41% of the vote, and Horan’s new album The Show, with 9% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.

