Fans Choose Sam Smith and Madonna’s ‘Vulgar’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

In the middle of Pride Month, Sam Smith and Madonna‘s “Vulgar” tops this week’s new music poll.
Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (June 9) on Billboard, choosing the pop pair’s new song as their favorite new music release of the past week.
“Vulgar” brought in more than 45% of the vote, beating out new music from BTS, Niall Horan, Rosalía and more.
The club-ready track, released via Capitol Records on Friday, is a pulsating dance anthem that has Smith proudly proclaiming that “you know you’re beautiful when they call you ‘vulgar.’” Madonna warns, “If you f— with Sam tonight, you’re f—ing with me/ So watch what you say or I’ll split your banana.”
“Vulgar” arrived following a short period of teasing on social media from Smith, who offered some clever new branding for the team-up with Madonna: “S&M.”
Trailing just behind “Vulgar” on the poll is BTS’ “Take Two,” with 41% of the vote, and Horan’s new album The Show, with 9% of the vote.
See the final results of this week’s poll below.