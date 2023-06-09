Sam Smith & Madonna, Rosalía, Niall Horan & BTS: What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

This week’s new music Friday is absolutely stacked, with a collaboration between Sam Smith and Madonna just in time for Pride Month, a new album from former One Direction member Niall Horan, a shimmering new single from BTS in celebration of their 10th anniversary and more.

Smith and Madonna provide a high-octane, club-ready banger with the arrival of track “Vulgar.” Picking up where Smith’s Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Unholy” leaves off, flipping off listeners and daring them to have something to say about their equal parts stylish and debaucherous night out on the town. Madonna backs Sam up — and gives a cheeky nod to her 1985 hit “Into the Groove” — with thinly veiled innuendo. “If you f–k with Sam tonight, you’re f–king with me/ So watch what you say or I’ll split your banana,” she sings.

Rosalía also brings dance vibes to the table this week with “TUYA.” The Grammy winner explores new facets of her sound in the simmering track with the help of reggaeton beats and Japanese instrument koto underneath, as she expresses her desire to keep pushing for success instead of resting on her laurels. Horan, meanwhile, returns with LP The Show, and it sees the ex-boybander settling into his own sound through use of pop melodies and piano instrumentation to drive several tracks on the record. (See Billboard‘s full review of Horan’s album here).

BTS’ “Take Two” marks a major milestone in the K-pop group’s career. The track arrives as members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook celebrate 10 years of being in a group, think about the decade spent together, croon about youth and express gratitude for how far they’ve come.

Janelle Monáe and J Hus (feat. Drake) also released new music this week. Which drop was your favorite? Vote in our poll below.