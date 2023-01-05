Sam Smith, Lil Baby Announced as ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Guests

Saturday Night Live is launching into the new year with a stacked lineup.

The iconic NBC sketch comedy show announced its January slate of hosts and performers on Thursday (Jan. 5), with The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza making her SNL hosting debut on January 21. Meanwhile, Sam Smith will take the stage for their third time as musical guest, just a week before their highly anticipated new album Gloria drops on January 27. The LP comes on the heels of the singer’s Hot 100 chart topping collaboration with Kim Petras, “Unholy.”

On the January 28 episode, Michael B. Jordan will host SNL for the first time, and Lil Baby will make his first appearance as musical guest. Upon its release in October, the rapper’s It’s Only Me album topped the Billboard 200 with all 23 tracks appearing on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, making it one of the year’s most dominant streaming releases.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Lil Baby Sam Smith See latest videos, charts and news

New year, new shows!! pic.twitter.com/IEyYUMlLku — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 5, 2023

Saturday Night Live is entering 2023 after an impressive 2022, in which the series won an Emmy Award for outstanding variety sketch series. SNL is the most Emmy-nominated show in television history and currently holds 93 Emmy wins.

Saturday Night Live airs every Saturday live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. For those without cable, the broadcast will also stream on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, which you can sign up for at the link here. Having a Peacock account also gives fans on demand access to previous SNL episodes as well.