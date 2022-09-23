From Sam Smith and Kim Petras to Lil Nas X, What’s Your Favorite New Music of the Week? Vote!

Autumn is officially in the air, and everyone from Lil Nas X to Sam Smith and Kim Petras is releasing new music to soundtrack the change of the seasons. So of course, Billboard wants to know which song or album you’re loving the most.

Fresh off the unveiling of his eerily lifelike wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, Lil Nas X released his new song “Star Walkin'” this week, the official anthem for the ongoing League of Legends World Championship. The pulsating, melodic track even comes with an animated video to get gamers hyped for the global gaming competition.

Meanwhile, Sam Smith and Kim Petras finally dropped their devilish collaboration “Unholy” after weeks of teasing the song on TikTok — and even pushing its release date back by a week. But the team-up turns out to be worth the wait to see two of the biggest LGBTQ artists of the past decade come together to embrace their dark sides.

On the album front, Joshua Bassett inches closer to a full-length debut with the release of his third EP, the six-track Sad Songs in a Hotel Room, and Muni Long rolls out Public Displays of Affection: The Album. Plus, Kelsea Ballerini addresses everything from her divorce from estranged husband Morgan Evans to a possible falling out with Halsey and Twitter drama with Morgan Wallen on Subject to Change, her follow-up to 2020’s self-titled Kelsea.

So which new music are you loving the most as we roll into the first weekend of fall? Vote in Billboard‘s latest new music Friday poll below and let your voice be heard!