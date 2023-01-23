×
Sam Smith Laughs Off Rumor They’re Adele in Drag: ‘People Think That We’re the Same Person’

The singer addressed the gossip on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Sam Smith
Sam Smith performs onstage at iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Derek White/GI

Sam Smith stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday (Jan. 23) to spill the tea on a hilarious rumor about them and Adele.

When asked by host Drew Barrymore for one of the craziest things they’ve ever heard about themselves, the pop star had quite the answer: “Everyone seems to think that I’m Adele…in drag.”

Smith went on to explain the amusing rationale behind the gossip, saying, “Cause we’ve never been seen in the same room together. And if you slow down her voice, it sounds maybe a bit like mine. So people think that we’re the same person, and I’m just in drag right now.”

Now, if Smith were Adele’s drag alter ego, the switcheroo would be all the more impressive considering the former just spent the weekend as the musical guest at Saturday Night Live, while the “I Drink Wine” singer was busy performing her ongoing residency in Las Vegas on the very same night.

Smith’s two performances in Studio 8H were filled with surprises and special guests, including Kim Petras joining them on their No. 1 hit “Unholy” and Sharon Stone being serenaded by a robed choir for “Gloria” — the title track and latest preview of the crooner’s upcoming fourth album, which is set to be released Friday (Jan. 27) via Capitol Records.

One place Adele and Smith are likely to be at the same time in coming weeks, though, is the 2023 Grammy Awards. Adele is up for a total of seven awards at the show for her blockbuster album 30 and its No. 1 single “Easy on Me” (including record of the year, album of the year and song of the year) while Smith nabbed their seventh career nomination with “Unholy” being nominated in the best pop duo/group performance field.

Watch Smith lay out all the reasons for the Adele-in-drag rumor below.

