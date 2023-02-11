Sam Smith Stuns With Inflatable Latex Outfit on 2023 Brit Awards Red Carpet

Sam Smith made a grand entrance on the red carpet at the 2023 Brit Awards in London on Saturday (Feb. 11).

The 30-year-old U.K. singer-songwriter, who is nominated for two awards at this year’s Brits, turned heads while stepping onto the red carpet in an inflated black latex outfit by designer Harri. The unique outfit features a high neck with balloon-like arms and legs, a zip-up chest area, and black high-heel boots.

Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” collaboration is up for song of the year. The pair is expected to perform the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper during the broadcast at London’s O2 Arena. Smith is also up for pop/R&B act during the ceremony.

Smith’s latest album, Gloria, earned the star their fourth consecutive top 10 debut on the Billboard 200. The set clocked in at No. 7 on the albums chart. Speaking in a statement about the album, Smith called Gloria “a celebration, of all the genres and all the female divas, vocalists and pop writers that I love. I harnessed all those memories and put them into one album. And I wanted to be defiant.”

A livestream of the Brit Awards will be hosted on the ceremony’s official YouTube channel. The event is being hosted by Mo Gilligan and will feature performances by Harry Styles, Lizzo, Wet Leg, Lewis Capaldi, and others.