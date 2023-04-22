Sam Hunt & Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Expecting Second Baby

Sam Hunt and wife Hannah Lee Fowler are expecting their second child, a representative for Hunt confirms to Billboard.

The news was first reported earlier on Saturday (April 22) via ET, who said a concertgoer at Hunt’s Friday night Las Vegas show at Resorts World Theatre heard the country singer make the announcement on stage.

Baby No. 2 will join sibling Lucy, who was born in May 2022. Hunt announced the birth of their first baby during an appearance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on June 7, when he said the little one had arrived “a couple of weeks ago.”

Explore Explore Sam Hunt See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Hunt and Fowler married in April 2017. The pair weathered tumultuous times, and Fowler had filed for divorce from Hunt in February 2022, reportedly citing “inappropriate marital conduct.” She withdrew the filing hours later and soon filed again in a different county, then called off the divorce.

In March, Hunt announced his headlining Summer on the Outskirts Tour, a 27-date, Live Nation-produced trek that launches in July. The tour’s name comes from Hunt’s promotional single “Outskirts.”