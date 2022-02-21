Sam Hunt’s Pregnant Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Files for Divorce, Citing Adultery: Report

Sam Hunt photographed on June 9, 2017 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Sam Hunt‘s pregnant wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, has reportedly filed for divorce after five years of marriage.

Fowler alleges that the country music star, 37, is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “guilty of adultery,” according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Prior to the report, it was not publicly known that Hunt and Fowler, who married in April 2017, were expecting a child together. The legal docs, filed in Tennessee, reportedly reveal that Fowler is pregnant and due in May.

Billboard has reached out to Hunt’s representatives for comment.

Fowler is asking for alimony, child support and primary custody of their forthcoming child, according to TMZ. “The husband is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper,” the documents reportedly state.

It’s unclear if the couple has a prenuptial agreement, but Fowler is asking for each party to “be awarded their respective separate property.”

The couple would’ve celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in April.

Hunt and Fowler’s on-again, off-again relationship served as the inspiration for many of the songs on his 2014 debut album, Montevallo. The singer later apologized for disrupting her privacy on his 2017 track “Drinkin’ Too Much.”