Sam Asghari Defends Britney Spears‘ NSFW Photos, But Would ’Prefer’ She ‘Never Posted’ Them

Sam Asghari may not always agree with Britney Spears‘ choices, but you can count on him to defend her right to make them. After the 41-year-old pop star posted a string of mostly nude photos on Instagram Thursday (Dec. 15), attracting many concerned comments from her followers, Asghari has added his perspective to the ring.

“The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this,” the 28-year-old actor wrote in an Instagram comment, which he also reposted to his Stories on Friday (Dec. 16). “I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life.”

The photos in question appeared on Spears’ account a few hours before Asghari’s Story, and featured the “Toxic” singer staring straight into the camera and holding her bare breasts in her hands. Strategically placed emojis — pink flowers and lips — were placed over her chest in most of the photos, while the snaps cut off right above her crotch area.

Many of the pop star’s followers replied to the photos with worried questions about the singer’s health or safety, some of them even slamming Asghari. “Something is not ok! Who is handling this account?” wrote one fan. “Someone is messing with her. Not normal. Why does Sam say ‘the media can be very traumatizing’ yet you’re ok with this?”

“She’s not posting this and you know it deep down,” another wrote. “Something is very wrong. Pay attention.”

The comments theorizing someone else may be handling her posts recall ones directed at Spears’ posts a couple years ago, when concern for her social media content, among other things, spurred the #FreeBritney movement. Fueled by the movement’s support, the “Hold Me Closer” artist successfully had her conservatorship terminated last year.

The NSFW photos and Asghari’s statement come just a week after the personal trainer pleaded with fans to respect Spears’ privacy online after some of them noticed she’d previously deactivated and reactivated her account. “Social media can be traumatizing,” Asghari wrote in a lengthy statement posted to his Stories. “Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman.”

“I’ve always respected and supported her privacy with everything I’ve had,” he’d added. “I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same. Sometimes being over protective can cause more stress and damage.”