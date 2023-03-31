Sam Asghari Impersonates Dr. Evil to Laugh Off Reports About Not Wearing His Wedding Ring

Sam Asghari appeared to laugh off chatter about not wearing his wedding ring via social media on Thursday.

Gossip surrounding Britney Spears and her model husband reportedly started after they were each spotted separately by paparazzi earlier this week without their wedding rings. (While the pop princess was seen boarding a private jet on her way to a Hawaiian getaway with longtime manager Cade Hudson, Asghari was back in L.A. running errands sans the band on his left ring finger.)

In a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories first reported by Entertainment Tonight, Asghari — who first met Spears on the set of her 2016 music video for Glory-era single “Slumber Party” — laughed off the headlines by posting a trio of cheeky selfies with his silver wedding band in plain view.

The first close-up showed the personal trainer hitting the gym with his hand wrapped around a chrome weight bar and his ring matching the shine of the exercise equipment. Next, he put on his best Mike Myers impersonation by channeling the cartoonishly villainous Dr. Evil and raising his ring finger to the corner of his mouth, punctuating the silliness with four laugh-crying emojis. The third and final selfie, which is still up on Asghari’s Stories as of press time, depicts him in the window seat of a plane with his wedding ring visible as he frames his face and camo baseball cap with his left hand.

Asghari and Spears have been married since June 2022 after tying the knot in an intimate, star-studded ceremony at their California home attended by the likes of Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace, Kathy Hilton and more.

Check out Asghari’s cheeky wedding ring selfie before it expires here.