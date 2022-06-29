Sam Asghari Calls Marriage to Britney Spears ‘Surreal’: ‘The Husband Thing Hasn’t Hit Me Yet’

Sam Asghari is basking in newlywed joy! The actor sat down for an interview with Good Morning America that aired Wednesday (June 29) and discussed his recent wedding to pop superstar Britney Spears.

“I have to wear this thing now,” he joked, pointing to his wedding band before noting that the marriage was “overdue” for the couple.

“She’s amazing, she’s doing great. She’s my wife!” he continued, gushing about his new spouse. “It hasn’t hit me yet. The husband thing hasn’t hit me yet.”

The two married in an intimate star-studded ceremony on June 9, nearly six years after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. According to Asghari, about 50 to 70 people were in attendance. Among the guests were Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Madonna, and Donatella Versace, who designed Spears’ wedding gown.

“We imagined this thing being a fairytale, and it was,” Asghari added of the lavish ceremony. “We wanted to just celebrate, and that’s what we did.”

But now, Asghari — who acts alongside Mel Gibson in the film Hot Seat, which opens July 1 — is giving his career some attention as well, and recognizes the role the pop superstar played in its growth. “I didn’t really get noticed until my wife gave me this amazing platform to work with, so I’m always appreciative of that,” he told GMA. But let’s not take away from the fact that I’ve been working hard and I had already been acting. I don’t take any opportunity that i have for granted.”

He added that Spears and her career have been an inspiration to him. “Being in a relationship with someone that has achieved so much, so many great things at such a young age kind of gives me the understanding and teaches me so much,” he shared, noting that the star is also very encouraging of his career goals.

“I want to be able to make my children — my future children — happy. And they’ll be like, ‘Oh my that’s my dad! I want to be like my dad!’” he said of his drive to succeed for his family. “At the end of my life, I want to be able to have a great career, but more importantly, I want people to look up to me — my loved ones, my children, my wife.”

Watch Asghari’s Good Morning America interview below: